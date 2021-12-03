Left Menu

On Covid debate day, LS productivity increased to 204 per cent

Productivity of the House on the first two days was 6.7 per cent each.A total of 96 members participated in the debate on the Covid pandemic in Lok Sabha that stretched on for 11 hours and three minutes.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2021 20:48 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 20:48 IST
On Covid debate day, LS productivity increased to 204 per cent
  • Country:
  • India

The productivity of Lok Sabha increased to 204 per cent on Thursday as the House sat for extra hours till midnight to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Lok Sabha officials, the productivity of the Lower House had touched 117 per cent on Wednesday when the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulations) Bill was passed after a four-hour debate.

Overall, the productivity during the Winter Session of Parliament, which began on Monday, has been 83 per cent. Of the total allocated time of 1,440 minutes (24 hours), the House has transacted business for 1,205 minutes (20.08 hours), they said. Productivity of the House on the first two days was 6.7 per cent each.

A total of 96 members participated in the debate on the Covid pandemic in Lok Sabha that stretched on for 11 hours and three minutes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

 India
2
PM Modi has brought a sense of assurance in country: BL Santhosh

PM Modi has brought a sense of assurance in country: BL Santhosh

 India
3
Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institutions

Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institu...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec war club; Senators say U.S. must strengthen space debris monitoring and more

Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec wa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021