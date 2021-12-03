Left Menu

Four drug smugglers arrested: Police

PTI | Barabanki | Updated: 03-12-2021 22:37 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 22:37 IST
Four drug smugglers arrested: Police
  • Country:
  • India

Four people were arrested in a Barabanki district village after being found in possession of 510 grams of morphine worth Rs 75 lakh in the international market, police said on Friday.

The arrested drug smugglers have been identified as Tauqeer, Mohammad Sameer, Shivam Mishra and Mohammad Anas, Barabanki Superintendent of Police Anurag Vats said.

A case has been registered against them under the NDPS Act at Zaidpur police station and further investigations are on, the SP added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec war club; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec wa...

 Global
2
SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying 48 Starlink Internet, two BlackSky satellites

SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying 48 Starlink Internet, two BlackSky ...

 United States
3
Northrop Grumman secures contract to build boosters for NASA's SLS rocket

Northrop Grumman secures contract to build boosters for NASA's SLS rocket

 United States
4
A new exoplanet: meet GJ 367b, an iron planet smaller and denser than Earth

A new exoplanet: meet GJ 367b, an iron planet smaller and denser than Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021