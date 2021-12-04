Sudan's al-Burhan says Khartoum doesn't support Tigray's TPLF in Ethiopia - al-Hadath TV
04-12-2021
Sudan's Sovereign Council head Abdel Fattah al-Burhan said Khartoum does not support the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) in Ethiopia, al-Hadath TV reported citing al-Burhan's comments on Friday.
"We will get our land back from Ethiopia through negotiations, not by a military solution," he added.
