Sudan's al-Burhan says Khartoum doesn't support Tigray's TPLF in Ethiopia - al-Hadath TV

Sudan's Sovereign Council head Abdel Fattah al-Burhan said Khartoum does not support the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) in Ethiopia, al-Hadath TV reported citing al-Burhan's comments on Friday.

"We will get our land back from Ethiopia through negotiations, not by a military solution," he added.

