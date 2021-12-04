Left Menu

U.S. supports WTA for its decision to suspended tournaments in China

Updated: 04-12-2021 01:22 IST
The United States 'applauds' the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) for its decision to suspend tournaments in China over the treatment of former doubles world number one Peng Shuai, a State Department spokesperson said on Friday.

U.S. is monitoring the situation surrounding Peng and it has not seen or heard anything that allays its concerns for her well-being, the spokesperson said.

