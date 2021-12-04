U.S. supports WTA for its decision to suspended tournaments in China
The United States 'applauds' the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) for its decision to suspend tournaments in China over the treatment of former doubles world number one Peng Shuai, a State Department spokesperson said on Friday.
U.S. is monitoring the situation surrounding Peng and it has not seen or heard anything that allays its concerns for her well-being, the spokesperson said.
