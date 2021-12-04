2 get life term in sodomy-murder case

A court here has sentenced two men to life imprisonment for sodomising and killing a nine-year-old boy in Odisha's Kandhamal district five years ago, a sensational murder case that had sent shockwaves across the state.

Special Pocso Judge Bhaskar Chandra Sahu on Friday also imposed a fine of Rs 1.65 lakh each on the convicts, aged 21 and 20.

On March 14, 2016, the duo took the minor, who was a friend, to a secluded place under the Phulbani Sadar police station area and had unnatural sex with him.

As the boy warned them that he would reveal it to others, they strangled him with a towel. The body was then buried in the river bed of a nearby hilly stream and his clothes were also burnt, sources said As many as 15 witnesses were examined in the case, Behera said.

The court directed that the total fine amount of Rs 3.3 lakh will be paid to the victim's family, according to the public prosecutor.

