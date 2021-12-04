Left Menu

Woman, three children found dead in UP's Mahoba

Additional Superintendent of Police Rajendra Kumar Gautam said neighbourers of Kalyan, the womans husband, told police that a few days ago, there was an argument between Sonam and him.

PTI | Mahoba | Updated: 04-12-2021 16:32 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 16:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Three children with their throat slit and their mother hanging were found at a house in the Kulpahad area of the district on Saturday morning, police said.

Superintendent of Police Sudha Singh said Sonam (35) was found hanging in a room of her house while bodies of her children--Vishal (11), Aarti (9) and Anjali (7)--were recovered with their throat slit. She said it seems that the throat of the children was slit using sharp-edged weapons. Additional Superintendent of Police Rajendra Kumar Gautam said neighbourers of Kalyan, the woman's husband, told police that a few days ago, there was an argument between Sonam and him. Family members of Sonam helped settle the dispute. Kalyan is being interrogated, the SP said. The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination.

