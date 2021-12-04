Left Menu

Two TSR personnel shot dead by colleague in Tripura

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 04-12-2021 18:31 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 18:26 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two Tripura State Rifles (TSR) personnel were allegedly shot dead by a colleague on Saturday at a camp next to a gas collection station (GCS) of ONGC in Sepahijala district, around 25 km from here, following a heated altercation, the police said.

The accused -- Sukanta Das, a rifleman of the fifth battalion of TSR – gunned down his seniors -- Subedar Marka Singh Jamatia and Naib Subedar Kiran Jamatia -- as he was ''not given relief despite approval of his leave application'', a police officer said.

''Other members of the battalion, on hearing gun shots, rushed to the spot and found the subedar and naib subedar lying in a pool of blood. They were taken to a hospital, where the subedar was declared 'brought dead' and the naib subedar later succumbed to his injuries,'' Krishnendu Chakravertty, the superintendent of police in Sepahijala, said.

Das subsequently surrendered at Madhupur police station.

The accused rifleman, during interrogation, stated that he was not relieved from duties despite his leave getting sanctioned, as his seniors wanted him to take part in a ''refresher training'' programme. It was then a heated altercation apparently ensued between him and the two seniors, and Das ''pulled out his service rifle and killed his two colleagues'', the SP added.

