US expressing greater caution in power projection since 2008; moving towards realism: Jaishankar

The US has shown greater caution in power projection and effort to correct its over-extension since 2008, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said here on Saturday as he underlined the trends that have influenced the evolution of the Indian Ocean in recent years.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the 5th Indian Ocean Conference that began here on Saturday, Jaishankar highlighted the changing American strategic posture and the uniqueness of the US polity and its ability to reinvent itself.

''Since 2008, we have witnessed a greater caution in US power projection and an effort to correct its over-extension. It may have taken different forms and be articulated in very different ways, but there is a larger consistency over three administrations that they themselves may not readily recognise,” he said.

“It is expressed in footprint and posture, terms of engagement, the extent of involvement, and nature of initiatives. Overall, the United States is moving towards realism both about itself and the world,” he said.

Jaishankar said America was adjusting to multipolarity and rebalancing and re-examining the balance between its domestic revival and commitments abroad.

“This makes it a more active partner beyond orthodox constructs. Given how strong its influence is on the Indian Ocean, this cannot but have implications,” he said.

''We must also bear in mind the uniqueness of the US polity and its ability to reinvent itself,'' Jaishankar, who was earlier India's Ambassador to Washington, said.

The theme of the Indian Ocean Conference 2021 is ''Indian Ocean: Ecology, Economy, Epidemic''. There will be around 200 delegates and over 50 speakers from 30 countries.

Over two days, senior leaders from Indian Ocean littoral countries will cover the issues related to the region in the pre-conference workshops and plenary sessions, the India Foundation said.

The conference is being organised in collaboration with the RSIS Singapore, Institute of National Security Studies, Sri Lanka, and the Emirates Centre for Strategic Studies and Research, UAE, it added.

