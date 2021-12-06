Left Menu

Nepalese smuggler arrested in UP with charas worth Rs 2 crore

PTI | Bahraich | Updated: 06-12-2021 14:41 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 14:36 IST
representational image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A suspected narcotics smuggler from Nepal was arrested in Rupaideeha area here with charas worth about Rs 2 crore in the international market, police said on Monday.

Amar Bahadur was arrested Sunday night by a joint team of police and the Shastra Seema Bal (SSB) with four kg charas from Rupaideeha-Nepalganj main road, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Ashok Kumar said.

The accused has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) act and sent to jail, he said, adding a probe is underway.

