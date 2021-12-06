Canada’s ambassador to China to leave post Dec. 31 -statement
Canada's ambassador to China, Dominic Barton, said on Monday he was leaving his post at year's end, citing the China-Canadian relationship as one "of critical importance to our future."
In a statement, Barton also cited his role working to help release two Canadian citizens from Chinese custody. The two Canadians were released in September.
