Russia hopes to supply India with more S-400 missile systems -Ifx

Russia hopes to deliver more S-400 missile systems to India within the current deal's option, Interfax cited Russia's state arms exporter as saying on Monday.

Despite pressure from Washington, India signed a $5.5 billion deal with Russia in 2018 for five of the surface-to-air missile systems, giving the Indian military the ability to shoot down aircraft and missiles at unprecedented ranges.

