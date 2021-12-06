Left Menu

Over 85 pc eligible population inoculated with first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, says Mansukh Mandaviya

Stating that more than 85 per cent of the eligible population has been vaccinated with the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday congratulated the country on the occasion.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-12-2021 23:32 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 23:32 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Stating that more than 85 per cent of the eligible population has been vaccinated with the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday congratulated the country on the occasion. Taking to Twitter, the Union Minister said, "Another Day, Another Milestone 85 per cent of the eligible population inoculated with the first dose of #COVID19 vaccine. With PM @NarendraModiji's mantra of 'Sabka Prayas', India is marching ahead strongly in the fight against COVID-19."

As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage on Monday crossed 128.66 Crore (128,66,56,967). "More than 71 lakh (71,91,939) vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm today," the ministry said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

