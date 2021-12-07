Left Menu

Mansukh Mandaviya to introduce Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill in RS today

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will introduce the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill, 2020 in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2021 11:21 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 11:21 IST
Mansukh Mandaviya to introduce Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill in RS today
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will introduce the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill, 2020 in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. The Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on November 30.

It seeks regulation and supervision of the assisted reproductive technology clinics and assisted reproductive technology banks, prevention of misuse, safe and ethical practice of the technology services and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto. The Bill had to be introduced by the government in the Upper House on Monday but was not tabled as the Rajya Sabha witnessed five back to back adjournments over the suspension of the 12 MPs from the House.

The winter session of Parliament is scheduled to conclude on December 23. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement from all ITC Plants in India

Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement...

 India
2
Orange, Vodafone discussed but abandoned merger idea last year, BFM TV says

Orange, Vodafone discussed but abandoned merger idea last year, BFM TV says

 France
3
Woman gangraped in lodge for 3 days, one arrested: Police

Woman gangraped in lodge for 3 days, one arrested: Police

 India
4
Tata Power, IIT Madras ink MoU to collaborate on R&D, training, tech solutions

Tata Power, IIT Madras ink MoU to collaborate on R&D, training, tech solutio...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021