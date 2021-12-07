Left Menu

Idukki dam shutter opened

He said the state government will raise the matter in the appropriate legal forums.Tamil Nadu had opened nine shutters of the Mullaperiyar dam on Monday night to release 12654.09 cusecs of water in view of the rising water level in the reservoir and shut down three of them after 10 PM.

PTI | Idukki | Updated: 07-12-2021 11:48 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 11:46 IST
Idukki dam shutter opened
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A shutter of Kerala's Cheruthoni dam was opened on Tuesday morning as the water level in Idukki reservoir continued to rise due to heavy rains in its catchment areas and opening of shutters of the Mullaperiyar dam, official sources said here.

Shutter No 3 of the Cheruthoni dam was opened at 6 am by 40 cm but it was raised to 60 cm on 8.30 am, Idukki district officials said.

The Idukki district administration has sounded an orange alert as the water level in the reservoir there touched 2401.58 feet. Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu has closed eight shutters of the Mullaperiyar Dam hours after those were opened causing heavy flow of water in Periyar river on Monday night.

However, one shutter of the 126-year-old dam was not shut and it was raised by 10 cm, regulating the flow of water.

The releasing of huge quantity of water from Mullaperiyar dam on Monday night created panic among people living in the settlement areas on the banks of river Periyar in the district as the water started entering their houses.

Kerala Irrigation Minister Roshy Augustine condemned the releasing of water from Mullaperiyar dam during night hours. He said the state government will raise the matter in the appropriate legal forums.

Tamil Nadu had opened nine shutters of the Mullaperiyar dam on Monday night to release 12654.09 cusecs of water in view of the rising water level in the reservoir and shut down three of them after 10 PM.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement from all ITC Plants in India

Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement...

 India
2
Orange, Vodafone discussed but abandoned merger idea last year, BFM TV says

Orange, Vodafone discussed but abandoned merger idea last year, BFM TV says

 France
3
Woman gangraped in lodge for 3 days, one arrested: Police

Woman gangraped in lodge for 3 days, one arrested: Police

 India
4
Tata Power, IIT Madras ink MoU to collaborate on R&D, training, tech solutions

Tata Power, IIT Madras ink MoU to collaborate on R&D, training, tech solutio...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021