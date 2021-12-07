Left Menu

Elgar Parishad case: SC rejects NIA's plea against Bombay HC order granting bail to Sudha Bharadwaj

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2021 11:58 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 11:58 IST
Elgar Parishad case: SC rejects NIA’s plea against Bombay HC order granting bail to Sudha Bharadwaj
The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed the appeal of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) challenging the Bombay High Court order granting default bail to lawyer-activist Sudha Bharadwaj in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case.

A bench of justices U U Lalit, S Ravindra Bhat, and Bela M Trivedi refused to consider the submissions raised by the NIA, saying, "We see no reason to interfere with the high court order''.

The NIA had moved the top court earlier against the high court's December 1 order. Bharadwaj was arrested in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case in August 2018 under the provisions of the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

