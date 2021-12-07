Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2021 21:21 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 21:21 IST
MeitY felicitates winners of ‘Swadeshi Microprocessor Challenge'
An integrated avionics system for drones and home solution for blood cell counting are among innovative technologies by Indian start-ups and students that won MeitY's 'Swadeshi Microprocessor Challenge', an official statement said on Tuesday.

Ajay Sawhney, secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), felicitated the winners of the 'Swadeshi Microprocessor Challenge' during 'Azadi Ka Digital Mahotsav' celebrations last week.

''A reliable integrated avionics system for drones, home solution for blood cell counting, and FM RDS Utilities are some of the most innovative technologies produced by Indian start-ups and students this year to win MeitY's 'Swadeshi Microprocessor Challenge','' the statement said.

In August 2020, MeitY had launched the 'Swadeshi Microprocessor Challenge' as part of their series of proactive, pre-emptive and graded measures taken to spur the technology-led innovation ecosystem in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

