MeitY felicitates winners of ‘Swadeshi Microprocessor Challenge'
- Country:
- India
An integrated avionics system for drones and home solution for blood cell counting are among innovative technologies by Indian start-ups and students that won MeitY's 'Swadeshi Microprocessor Challenge', an official statement said on Tuesday.
Ajay Sawhney, secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), felicitated the winners of the 'Swadeshi Microprocessor Challenge' during 'Azadi Ka Digital Mahotsav' celebrations last week.
''A reliable integrated avionics system for drones, home solution for blood cell counting, and FM RDS Utilities are some of the most innovative technologies produced by Indian start-ups and students this year to win MeitY's 'Swadeshi Microprocessor Challenge','' the statement said.
In August 2020, MeitY had launched the 'Swadeshi Microprocessor Challenge' as part of their series of proactive, pre-emptive and graded measures taken to spur the technology-led innovation ecosystem in the country.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Amitabh Bachchan hails victory of Indian cricket team over New Zealand
IndianOil wins Community Collaboration Award at ACES Awards 2021
Institute of Risk Management (IRM) India Regional Group and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) report uncovers gaps on Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) knowledge in the Indian higher education system
Indian farmers hold mass rally, keep pressure on Modi despite climbdown
Warner Bros to re-release 1999's 'The Matrix' in Indian theatres on Dec 3