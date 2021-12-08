ED raids PFI locations in Kerala as part of money laundering probe
Some people also gathered outside the premises that were being raided and raised slogans, they said.Earlier also the agency had carried out similar raids against the PFI, which was formed in 2006 in Kerala and is headquartered in Delhi.The central probe agency has been investigating the PFIs alleged financial links on charges of fuelling the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests in the country, the Delhi riots that took place in February last year and a few other instances.
- Country:
- India
The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday raided at least four premises in Kerala linked to the Popular Front of India (PFI) as part of a money laundering investigation against it, officials said.
The searches were carried out in Ernakulam and a few other locations. Central paramilitary personnel escorted the ED teams during the raids.
Sources said ''incriminating documents'' were recovered by the agency as part of its probe that is related to various instances of funding of the Islamic organisation. Some people also gathered outside the premises that were being raided and raised slogans, they said.
Earlier also the agency had carried out similar raids against the PFI, which was formed in 2006 in Kerala and is headquartered in Delhi.
The central probe agency has been investigating the PFI's alleged ''financial links'' on charges of fuelling the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests in the country, the Delhi riots that took place in February last year and a few other instances.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- The Enforcement Directorate
- Delhi
- Popular Front of India
- Kerala
- Islamic
- Ernakulam
ALSO READ
Delhi's AQI improves slightly but remains in 'very poor' category
Congress leader Kirti Azad to join TMC in Delhi today
Amid growing cybercrimes, Delhi Police to set up cyber police station in every district
Former Cong MP Ashok Tanwar to join TMC today in Delhi
IKEA's malls business to build shopping centre in Gurugram outside Delhi