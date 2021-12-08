Left Menu

Jagan, Chandrababu express shock over chopper crash

May they find strength in this difficult time, Jagan said in a tweet on Wednesday.Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu expressed shock over the tragedy.I am shocked to learn that an Army helicopter carrying Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat ji and 13 others has crashed in Tamil Nadu.

PTI | Vijayawada | Updated: 08-12-2021 18:45 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 18:45 IST
Amaravati, Dec 8 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed shock over the IAF helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu, in which Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat was onboard.

''Extremely disturbed by the news of the Army chopper crash in TN. Praying for the safety of CDS Gen Bipin Rawat ji. Deepest condolences to the families of the victims. May they find strength in this difficult time,'' Jagan said in a tweet on Wednesday.

Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu expressed shock over the tragedy.

''I am shocked to learn that an Army helicopter carrying Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat ji and 13 others has crashed in Tamil Nadu. My thoughts and prayers are with those were onboard,'' Chandrababu said in a tweet.

The IAF in the evening said that Gen Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 11 other people on board the helicopter died in a crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu. It said Group Captain Varun Singh with injuries is currently under treatment at a military hospital in Wellington (in Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu).

