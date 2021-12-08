Left Menu

2 gangsters arrested from northwest Delhi

Two alleged sharpshooters of Kala Jathedi gang were arrested from northwest Delhis Bharat Nagar area, police said on Wednesday. When the accused saw the police, they tried to flee but were intercepted, said Deputy Commissioner of Police northwest Usha Rangnani.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2021 19:17 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 19:17 IST
2 gangsters arrested from northwest Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

Two alleged sharpshooters of Kala Jathedi gang were arrested from northwest Delhi’s Bharat Nagar area, police said on Wednesday. The accused have been identified as Ankit (18), a resident of Jaunti village, and Aashu (18), a resident of Kutubhgarh village, they said.

Police made the arrests on Tuesday during a patrol in Sangam Park area. When they were passing through the underpass road, near Gufa wala Mandir around 7.30 pm, they saw two persons coming on a motorcycle without number plate, a senior police officer said. When the accused saw the police, they tried to flee but were intercepted, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Usha Rangnani. Two semi-automatic pistols along with four live cartridges were recovered from their possession and their bike was also found stolen from Adarsh Nagar area, the officer added. During interrogation, they revealed they were members of Kala Jathedi gang and worked on instructions given by a key member of the gang, she said . The accused were previously involved in cases of murder, attempt to murder, and Arms Act, Rangnani added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal wounds

Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal...

 United States
2
Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, drones

Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, dro...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives better immune response - UK study; World Bank says its funding helped deliver 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021