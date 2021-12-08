Left Menu

CDS Rawat was making 'necessary adjustments' among three forces: Ex-army chief

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 08-12-2021 20:17 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 20:17 IST
CDS Rawat was making 'necessary adjustments' among three forces: Ex-army chief
  • Country:
  • India

Describing Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat as a very good officer from a fine military family, former Army chief General (retd) Shankar Roychowdhury on Wednesday said that he was making ''necessary adjustments'' among the three forces.

Noting that Rawat was one of his cadets when he was the battalion commander in the Indian Military Academy, Roychowdhury said that he is ''very sorry'' that this has happened.

''He was a bright cadet and justified all our expectations by getting the sword of honour in his course,'' Roychowdhury, who was also the staff officer of Gen Rawat's father Lt Gen (retd) L S Rawat for some time, said.

''They were a fine military family,'' he said, reminiscing his association with them.

As the first CDS, Rawat was doing a good job in bringing ''necessary adjustments'' among the three forces -- Army, Navy and Air Force, he said.

''As CDS, his work was to iron out differences among the three forces,'' Roychowdhury, who was the Chief of Army Staff from November 1994 to September 1997, said.

''The next CDS will have to be chosen from among the chiefs of the three forces based on seniority, and he must also be fit for the job,'' he added.

General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 11 other defence personnel died in a helicopter crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu apparently due to foggy weather conditions. He was on a visit to Defence Services Staff College, Wellington to address the faculty and student officers of the staff course.

Group Captain Varun Singh is currently being treated at a military hospital in Wellington.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal wounds

Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal...

 United States
2
Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, drones

Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, dro...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives better immune response - UK study; World Bank says its funding helped deliver 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021