HIGHLIGHTS AT 9.20 PM

Following are the top stories at 9.20 pm: Nation: MDS24 6THLD-CRASH CDS Bipin Rawat, wife, 11 others killed in helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu Coonoor (TN), Dec 8 (PTI) Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 others were killed in a helicopter crash near here on Wednesday, the Indian Air Force said.

DEL134 CRASH-RAWAT-OBIT Bipin Rawat - an outstanding, forthright military commander with vision of tri-service synergy New Delhi: A quintessential military commander, Gen Bipin Rawat possessed an uncanny understanding of geopolitical upheavals, calibrated a tri-services military doctrine to make India face myriad security challenges, and is largely credited with bringing down militancy in the Northeast and Jammu and Kashmir. By Manash Pratim Bhuyan DEL129 CRASH-LD CCS CCS briefed about helicopter crash leading to CDS General Rawat's death: Official sources New Delhi: The prime minister-led Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) was briefed on Wednesday about a military helicopter crash that led to the death of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and other defence personnel near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu.

DEL123 CRASH-PM Outstanding soldier, true patriot; India will never forget his exceptional service: PM Modi on Gen Rawat's death New Delhi: Paying rich tributes to Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that he was an outstanding soldier and a true patriot who greatly contributed to modernising India's armed forces and security apparatus.

DEL130 CRASH-REAX-2NDLD POLITICIANS 'Nation has lost one of its bravest sons': Prez, VP, PM condole Gen Rawat's demise New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and leaders across the political spectrum condoled the demise of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and hailed his contribution to the armed forces as well as the country.

DEL132 DEF-LD Mi17V5 HELICOPTER CDS chopper crash: Mi17V5 is advanced transport helicopter with IAF since 2012 New Delhi: The Mi17V5 helicopter, which crashed with Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Bipin Rawat and 13 other people onboard on Wednesday, is an advanced military transport chopper that has been with the Indian Air Force (IAF) since 2012.

DEL131 JK-3RDLD ENCOUNTER Three LeT militants killed in encounter in J-K’s Shopian Srinagar: Three Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.

DEL89 FARMERS-2NDLD PROPOSALS Received fresh proposal from govt, hopeful of resolution: Farmer leaders after SKM panel meeting New Delhi: A five-member committee constituted by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) for dialogue with the government on the protesting farmers' pending demands on Wednesday said it has received a fresh draft proposal from the Centre and is hopeful of a resolution.

BOM17 MH-COURT-LD BHARADWAJ Elgar: Accused Bharadwaj set to be released from jail; NIA court imposes tough bail terms Mumbai: A special NIA court on Wednesday held that jailed lawyer-activist Sudha Bharadwaj, who has been granted default bail by the Bombay High Court in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, to be released from prison on furnishing a surety of Rs 50,000, but imposed a slew of conditions on her, including not leaving Mumbai without permission and surrendering passport.

CAL16 WB-LD TMC-CONG-MOUTHPIECE TMC is ''real Congress'', Cong war weary, torn apart by infighting : TMC mouthpiece Kolkata: In an escalation of the war of words between TMC and the Congress, Mamata Banerjee's party on Wednesday claimed that it is now the ''real Congress'' given the fact that the ''war weary'' grand old party has failed to perform its role as the main opposition to BJP.

Legal: LGD19 SC-ZAKIA 2002 Gujarat riots: Didn’t try to implicate ex-chief minister, Zakia Jafri tells SC New Delhi: Zakia Jafri, who has alleged larger conspiracy in the 2002 Gujarat riots, told the Supreme Court on Wednesday that she had not tried to “implicate” the then state chief minister at any stage and she has not argued on this even now. Foreign: FGN64 PAK-ARMY-RAWAT Pakistan's top military brass express condolences over 'tragic death' of Gen Rawat, others Islamabad: Pakistan's top military brass on Wednesday expressed condolences over the ''tragic death'' of India’s Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 others who died in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu. By Sajjad Hussain FGN63 UK-CHINA-2NDLD OLYMPICS UK joins diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday said that there will ''effectively'' be a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics in China next year, with no UK government minister or official expected to attend. By Aditi Khanna FGN61 LANKA-LYNCHING-VICTIM-FUNERAL Sri Lankan national lynched in Pakistan buried near Colombo Colombo: Sri Lankan national Priyantha Kumara Diyawadana, who was lynched by a mob in Pakistan's Punjab province over allegations of blasphemy last week, was buried according to Buddhist and Catholic rites at Ganemulla, a suburb north of Colombo, on Wednesday.