Lt Governor, CM convey condole General Bipin Rawat's death

Puducherry, Dec 8 (PTI): Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan, Chief Minister N Rangasamy and Home Minister A Namassivayam expressed shock and sorrow over the death of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 others when IAF helicopter carrying them crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

In her message of condolence to the bereaved family of Rawat, the Lieutenant Governor said, ''I am deeply shocked and saddened over the unfortunate death of Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 others in the chopper crash.'' She said Rawat was a distinguished officer and the country`s first Chief of Defence Staff who worked in diverse aspects relating to the armed forces. ''His death is an irreparable loss to the IAF and the nation as a whole. I convey my condolences to the bereaved family and pray to the Almighty for peaceful rest of the souls.'' Chief Minister N Rangasamy said Rawat was a brave officer whose death is a big loss to the nation. ''I am shocked and anguished over the untimely demise of General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 others in the crash,'' the Chief Minister said conveying his condolences to the bereaved family on his and on behalf of the Union Territory of Puducherry.

Home Minister A Namassivayam, who is also looking after the welfare of ex-servicemen, said in a statement that the country has lost a gallant officer and the loss is irreparable.

