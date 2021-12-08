Left Menu

Woman's body found hanging from tree on Ambala-Jagadhri highway: Police

PTI | Ambala | Updated: 08-12-2021 21:47 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 21:47 IST
The body of a middle-aged woman was found hanging from a tree on the Ambala-Jagadhri highway near Ambala Cantonment in Haryana on Wednesday, police said.

The body of the unidentified woman has been kept in the mortuary of the Ambala Cantonment civil hospital, they added.

Police said they were informed about the body hanging from a tree near a school on the Ambala-Jagadhri road.

No complaint regarding a woman gone missing has so far been filed in the area, police said, adding that the deceased seemed to belong to a migrant family.

SHO of the Ambala Cantonment police station Anil Kumar said a case has been registered and the matter is being investigated, adding that all the police stations in the nearby areas have been informed.

No injury mark was found on the body, he said. PTI COR SUN RC

