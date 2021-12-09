Left Menu

Ken-Betwa river inter-linking project will open new doors of development in Bundelkhand: Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday welcomed the Union cabinets approval for the Ken-Betwa inter-linking of rivers project and said it will open new doors of development in the Bundelkhand region of the state.The completion of the Rs 44,605 crore-project will boost agricultural production in the area and provide relief from water crisis, the chief minister said in a statement.The Union cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved the funding and implementation of the Ken-Betwa inter-linking of rivers project.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 09-12-2021 13:35 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 13:35 IST
Ken-Betwa river inter-linking project will open new doors of development in Bundelkhand: Chouhan
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday welcomed the Union cabinet's approval for the Ken-Betwa inter-linking of rivers project and said it will open new doors of development in the Bundelkhand region of the state.

The completion of the Rs 44,605 crore-project will boost agricultural production in the area and provide relief from water crisis, the chief minister said in a statement.

The Union cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved the funding and implementation of the Ken-Betwa inter-linking of rivers project. The total cost of the project has been assessed at Rs 44,605 crore. The cabinet has approved Central support of Rs 39,317 crore for the project, covering grant of Rs 36,290 crore and a loan of Rs 3,027 crore, it was stated. The project will benefit the water-starved Bundelkhand region, spread across Madhya Pradesh and neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, it said.

As per the statement, the project heralds the beginning of interstate cooperation to implement the Prime Minister's vision of carrying water from areas that have surplus to drought-prone regions through the interlinking of rivers.

The project will benefit Panna, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Sagar, Damoh, Datia, Vidisha, Shivpuri and Raisen districts of Madhya Pradesh and Banda, Mahoba, Jhansi and Lalitpur in Uttar Pradesh, Chouhan said.

The chief minister further said that the move will boost socio-economic prosperity in the backward Bundelkhand region by aiding agricultural activities and generate employment. It will also help prevent distress migration from this region, he said.

The Ken-Betwa project involves the transfer of water from the Ken river to the Betwa river through the construction of the Daudhan dam (the Lower Orr project, Kotha Barrage) and a canal linking the two rivers (the Bina Complex Multipurpose project).

The project will provide an annual irrigation of 10.62 lakh hectors of land, drinking water to a population of about 62 lakh and also generate 103 MW of hydropower and 27 MW solar power, the statement said. The project is expected to be implemented in eight years with state-of-the-art technology, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fuel

IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fue...

 India
2
Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

 Global
3
Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now available

Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now ava...

 Global
4
5.8-magnitude quake hits off east coast of US

5.8-magnitude quake hits off east coast of US

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021