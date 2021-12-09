Left Menu

Punjab village mourns its loss after copter crash

PTI | Tarntaran | Updated: 09-12-2021 15:44 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 15:44 IST
Dode Sodhian village here is saddened by the death of Naik Gursewak Singh, who was killed when a helicopter carrying Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat crashed in Tamil Nadu’s Coornool.

Singh had joined work only two weeks ago after being on leave.

On Wednesday, the 35-year-old was killed along with 12 others, including the CDS and his wife Madhulika Rawat, in the crash.

Singh is survived by his father Kabal Singh, wife Jaspreet Kaur, daughters Simratdeep Kaur (9), Gurleen Kaur (7) and son Fatehdeep Singh (3), local authorities said.

He also leaves behind five brothers and two sisters.

Brigadier Lakhbinder Singh Lidder, another victim of the Coornool crash, had roots in Panchkula. His wife and 16-year-old daughter stay in Delhi, but the family has a house in the Haryana city.

Lidder, the Defence Adviser to General Rawat, was a second-generation Army officer. His late father Mehnga Singh was a colonel.

