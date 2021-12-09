Left Menu

Telangana Governor pays floral tribute to CDS Bipin Rawat at Madras Regimental Centre

Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday paid floral tribute to Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and others who died in the Coonoor chopper crash, at Madras Regimental Centre in Nilgiris district.

Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday paid floral tribute to Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and others who died in the Coonoor chopper crash, at Madras Regimental Centre in Nilgiris district. The mortal remains of those killed in the military chopper crash on Wednesday were brought to Madras Regimental Centre today from Military Hospital, Wellington in Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu.

The accident claimed the lives of 13 people including Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat. General Rawat was travelling from Sulur to Wellington when his helicopter crashed near Coonoor.General Rawat, India's first CDS, was on a visit to the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington to address the faculty and student officers of the Staff Course when his chopper crashed.

The Indian Air Force has ordered an inquiry into the accident. General Rawat was appointed as India's first Chief of Defense Staff on December 31, 2019. He previously served as Chief of the Army Staff from January 2017 to December 2019. He was commissioned into the Indian Army in December 1978. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

