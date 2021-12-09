Bihar waste picker killed in blast near rail station

A waste picker was killed in an explosion near Nathnagar railway station in Bihar's Bhagalpur district on Thursday, an official said.

The blast took place after he picked up a carton lying near the rail tracks, Railway Deputy Superintendent of Police Vinay Ram said.

On hearing the sound of the explosion, railway police officials reached the spot and took the severely injured man to a hospital where he died during treatment, Ram said. “The matter is being investigated from all angles. Forensic experts have been engaged. Besides, the dog squad and the bomb disposal squad checked the area where the explosion took place”. he said.

