French minister Beaune: Still need a few dozen post-Brexit fishing licences

France still wants a few dozen post-Brexit fishing licences to be granted by Britain, French European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune said on Monday, who also reaffirmed that the country had obtained 93% of the licences it had asked for. "We still need a few dozen licences. No fisherman will be left behind," Beaune told CNews television

"By Wednesday we will have a meeting with the fishermen to see how to secure the remaining licences." Britain issued additional fishing licences to EU vessels on Saturday in an attempt to resolve the months-long dispute over post-Brexit fishing rights for French fishermen.

