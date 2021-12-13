No EU decision likely this week on diplomatic boycott of China Olympics - Luxembourg
The European Union will not reach an agreement over any diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Olympic Games in China within the next few days, Luxembourg's Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn said on Monday ahead of discussions among EU foreign ministers.
"You know as well as I do that we will not find a solution regarding the Olympic Games today or this week," Asselborn told reporters. He called for European politicians to speak out instead on human rights issues in China.
"I think if we speak up there on the ground, this brings more benefit than if we politicians go into hiding," he said.
