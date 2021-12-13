UP Special court rejects clean chit to 3 gangrape accused

A Special POCSO Court here has rejected the clean chit report filed by police against three men accused of rape issuing a summons to them, a court official said on Monday. Special Judge Sanjiv Kumar Tiwari on Saturday rejected the final police report filed for accused Amir, Sakib, and Sher Khan and asked them to be present in the court on December 15. According to the prosecution, the three accused were given a clean chit by police, but the mother of the victim challenged the report on October 13, 2021.

The case pertains to the rape of a 16-year-old girl which took place on August 13, this year, in Shahpur Police Station area. The girl was allegedly abducted by three men from near a tube well in her village where she had gone to drink water.

She was then taken to the nearby sugarcane fields and allegedly raped by the three accused.

According to the prosecution, the girl was also threatened of dire consequences if she told anyone about the incident.

