Left Menu

EU ready to take "unprecedented measures" against Russia - von der Leyen

The European Union is ready to scale up its sanctions and take "unprecedented measures" against Russia if it shows further aggression towards Ukraine, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday. "And of course we are ready to take additional, unprecedented measures with serious consequences for Russia."

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 15-12-2021 14:04 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 13:58 IST
EU ready to take "unprecedented measures" against Russia - von der Leyen
Ursula von der Leyen Image Credit: Twitter (@Ursula von der Leyen)
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Union is ready to scale up its sanctions and take "unprecedented measures" against Russia if it shows further aggression towards Ukraine, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday. Von der Leyen, speaking in the European Parliament, said the EU had worked closely with the United States to draw up options going beyond existing sanctions targeting Russia's financial and energy sectors, dual-use goods, and defense.

"Our response to any further aggression may take the form of a robust scaling-up and expansion of these existing sanctions regimes," she told EU lawmakers. "And of course we are ready to take additional, unprecedented measures with serious consequences for Russia."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors

Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors...

 India
2
Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platform for youth

Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platfor...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy; U.S. Space Force holds war game to test satellite network under attack and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' fo...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Moderna to produce millions of mRNA vaccines in Australia; California to reinstitute statewide mask mandate amid rise in COVID cases and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna to produce millions of mRNA vaccines in Austral...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021