Ashes of Gen Rawat, wife immersed in Ganga at its confluence points

PTI | Gopeshwar | Updated: 15-12-2021 20:25 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 19:53 IST
The ashes of Gen Bipin Rawat and his wife, Madhulika Rawat, were immersed in the Ganga at the river's confluence points in Tehri, Chamoli and Rudraparayag districts.

This ritual followed the one in Haridwar where the couple's two daughters immersed their ashes in the Ganga on December 11. The confluence points where the ashes were immersed in the river on Sunday and Monday are Devprayag, Rudraprayag, Karnaprayag, Nandprayag and Vishnuprayag.

In a social media post on Tuesday, Rear Admiral (Retired) Om Prakash Rana said that he and a relative of Gen Bipin Rawat, a retired colonel, brought the ashes for immersion to the confluence points.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

