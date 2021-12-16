SC appoints two former judges as mediators for Lalit Modi, mother to resolve property dispute

The Supreme Court on Thursday appointed two retired top court judges as mediators for former IPL head Lalit Modi and his mother Bina Modi, wife of iate industrialist K K Modi, to resolve a long pending property dispute. The top court was hearing Lalit Modi's appeal against the judgement of a division bench of the Delhi High Court which had held that the anti-arbitration injunction lawsuit filed by Bina Modi against her son is maintainable.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana okayed the names of former apex court judges Justices Vikramjit Sen and Kurian Joseph as mediators. ''Ultimately both parties have agreed to mediation under Judges Vikramjit Sen and Justice Kurian Joseph. We suggest parties use facilities of the Mediation Centre at Hyderabad. They can request for online mediation. ''We direct parties to maintain confidentiality, and request mediators to take undertakings. Mediation to Expedite proceedings preferably within a period of three months,'' the bench, also comprising Justices A S Bopanna and Hima Kohli, said.

