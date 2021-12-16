Left Menu

Video of Gurugram police thrashing labourers during anti-encroachment drive goes viral

A video showing Gurugram police personnel purportedly thrashing a family of labourers with sticks during an anti-encroachment drive here has gone viral on social media.A senior police officer, who did not wish to be named, on Thursday said only mild force was used by policemen to maintain order.The drive was conducted by the Municipal Corporation Gurugram MCG to evict encroachers from the land of the old jail complex near Sohna Chowk.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 16-12-2021 19:29 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 19:29 IST
Video of Gurugram police thrashing labourers during anti-encroachment drive goes viral
  • Country:
  • India

A video showing Gurugram police personnel purportedly thrashing a family of labourers with sticks during an anti-encroachment drive here has gone viral on social media.

A senior police officer, who did not wish to be named, on Thursday said only ''mild force'' was used by policemen to maintain order.

The drive was conducted by the Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG) to evict encroachers from the land of the old jail complex near Sohna Chowk. The MCG's anti-encroachment team reached the spot with police personnel and JCBs.

They asked the occupants of shanties to vacate them before using JCBs to demolish them.

The video shows that some women and children were protesting the MCG action and it prompted the police to take action.

In the video, the policemen are seen thrashing a woman and a child with sticks.

The senior police officer said police personnel were sent to the spot on the MCG's request to maintain law and order.

He said the police only used ''mild force'' and it is common during such drives.

The MCG team demolished over 100 shanties and warned the residents against building them again on the same land, according to civic body officials.

Sneh Bala, 55, who was among those whose shanties were demolished, said, ''We have a two-day-old baby with us and her mother is still in hospital. We did not get any notice. Where should we go in this situation?'' ''We had been living here for many months and would not have fled with this land. We just wanted some time. It is an injustice,'' she said.

Farzana, who also lost her home, said, ''We are street dwellers with just a roof on our heads. People gave us blankets, food and other items. We have lived here for many months. The officers who live in air-conditioned homes do not feel our pain.'' PTI COR DIV DIV

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks in Poland; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron variant?; Pfizer says COVID-19 pill near 90% protective against hospitalization, death and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron v...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021