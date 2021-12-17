Man kills friend after drunken brawl in Dahanu
A 35-year-old man was arrested on Friday for allegedly murdering his friend after a drunken brawl in Dahanu area of Palghar district, a police official said.
Navshya Golim bludgeoned to death Vasant Hadal (55), Dahanu police station inspector Namdeo Badgar said.
The body was found at around 4 am on Friday, after which probe zeroed in on Golim, he added.
