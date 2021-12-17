Left Menu

Litigation policy under consideration to control, reduce court cases: Rijiju in LS

For achieving this, emphasis has been laid on effective monitoring of cases by having regular meetings with empanelled advocates, for briefing and necessary directions to be given at the highest level, besides ensuring timely submission of replies, counter replies and necessary documents to the advocates, he said.The Central Board of Direct Taxes CBDT and the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs CBIC under the Department of Revenue, have issued a slew of instructions and brought in several measures, for reducing litigations and the resultant burden on courts.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2021 20:57 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 20:57 IST
Litigation policy under consideration to control, reduce court cases: Rijiju in LS
  • Country:
  • India

A litigation policy is under consideration to lay down guidelines for preventing, controlling and reducing court cases in a cohesive and organised manner, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said in Lok Sabha on Friday.

Ministries and departments such as the Railways and Department of Revenue, involved in a high number of litigations, have been taking several measures for reducing the number of court cases, he said. The Ministry of Railways has issued instructions for effective monitoring of court cases at all levels. Zonal railways and production units have been asked to take effective steps to reduce the number of cases in which the government is a party and reduce the burden of courts, expedite finalisation of all the cases in all courts at the earliest and to cut down the expenditure in contesting court cases, he noted. ''For achieving this, emphasis has been laid on effective monitoring of cases by having regular meetings with empanelled advocates, for briefing and necessary directions to be given at the highest level, besides ensuring timely submission of replies, counter replies and necessary documents to the advocates,'' he said.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) and the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) under the Department of Revenue, have issued a slew of instructions and brought in several measures, for reducing litigations and the resultant burden on courts. For the purpose of monitoring of litigation of Union of India, Legal Information Management & Briefing System (LIMBS) portal was created, he said As of now, there are 7.78 lakh cases (including archive cases) including 5.78 lakh live and pending cases entered by 57 ministries and departments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

 United States
2
Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

 India
3
Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the Industry

Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the In...

 Global
4
Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

 Bahrain

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021