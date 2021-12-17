Wing Commander Prithvi Singh Chauhan's ashes immersed in Ganga

Ashes of Wing Commander Prithvi Singh Chauhan, who died in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu, were on Friday immersed in the Ganga. Family sources said this morning his family members reached Ganga Ghat in Soron, where Wing Commander's wife Kamini Singh Chauhan, son Aviraj and daughter Aaradhya immersed the ashes. Chauhan was a resident of Saran Nagar in Dayal Bagh of Agra. Chief of Defense Staff (CDS) Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and Wing Commander Chauhan were among 14 people who lost their lives in the December 8 helicopter crash in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. Chauhan's last rites were performed with military honours in Agra.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)