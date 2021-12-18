Left Menu

Court allows Biden employer vaccine mandate to take effect

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 18-12-2021 06:51 IST | Created: 18-12-2021 06:51 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

A federal appeals court panel on Friday allowed President Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for larger private employers to move ahead.

The 2-1 decision by a panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reverses a decision by a federal judge in a separate court that had paused the mandate nationwide.

The rule from the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration was to take effect Jan. 4. With Friday's ruling, it's not clear when the requirement may be put in place.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson says the fight against the mandate will continue.

