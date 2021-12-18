TPDDL to hold Lok Adalat tomorrow

Power discom TPDDL will hold Lok Adalat on Sunday for mutual settlement of power theft and metre tampering cases, a spokesperson of the company said.

Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited, in association with the Delhi State Legal Services Authority will be conducting these sessions at the Permanent Lok Adalat, Mata Sundari Lane, Near Bal Bhavan, and the discom's EAC office at Sector-3, Rohini, from 10 am with strict adherence of COVID-19 guidelines, he said.

Litigants may pre-register to the Lok Adalat on the number – 19124 or at the EAC office.

The session will provide consumers/litigants, residing in North and North-West Delhi a one-time opportunity for an amicable and on-the-spot settlement, he said. Cases that are either pending in any court of law or are yet to be filed will be taken up by the Lok Adalat. Litigants can either attend in person or through their representatives carrying an authorization letter, photo ID, and a copy of their theft bill, he said.

