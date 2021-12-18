Left Menu

Nine terrorists arrested by law enforcement agencies in Pakistan: Officials

PTI | Lahore | Updated: 18-12-2021 21:44 IST | Created: 18-12-2021 21:44 IST
  • Pakistan

At least nine terrorists, including a young woman, allegedly belonging to the Islamic State (IS) and Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) have been arrested by the Pakistani law enforcement agencies in Punjab province, officials said on Saturday.

In a statement issued here, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab said that it had arrested nine terrorists -- six of them belonging to the TTP and remaining to the IS-- during raids in different areas of the province.

“The CTD has conducted 42 IBOs (intelligence-based operations) in different districts of Punjab and arrested nine suspects,” it said.

It also said that among the four TTP activists Romanullah Khan was arrested from Multan while Subhanallah, Loqman Shah and Jam Dad have been arrested from Lahore. The other two TTP terrorists -- Sartaj Shan and Muhammad Wasal -- have been arrested from Toba Tek Singh and recovered explosive 1,815 gm, safety fuse wire 14feet and two detonators.

The three IS terrorists -- Nadeemul Hassan, Mehran Alvi and Aiman Maria – were arrested from Chiniot, Khushab and Lahore, respectively.

“The three IS activists were collecting funds for financial support of defunct organisation, distributing banned books among people and motivating peoples to join the organisation (IS),” the CTD said and added that it is proactively pursuing its goal of safe and secure Punjab and will not leave any stone unturned in its efforts to bring terrorists and anti-state elements behind bars.

