Mumbai: Driver booked as car overturns at Aksa beach, killing 1, injuring 6

A day after a car overturned at Aksa beach in Mumbai's Malad area, killing one person and injuring six, police have registered a case against the driver, an official said on Sunday. The car had seven occupants who had come to the beach from Ghatkopar on Saturday to celebrate the birthday of one of their friends, he said.

''Driver Hritik Kale lose control of the vehicle and it overturned. While lifeguards there rescued all of them, one of the occupants, identified as Rahul Sanjay Yadav (22) died. A case under IPC sections for causing death by negligence has been registered against Kale, though no arrest has been made as yet,'' Senior Inspector Shekhar Bhalerao of Malwani police station said.

