Man injured in firing, sword attack in Mumbai

Two motorbike-borne men opened fire and attacked a person with a sword in suburban Chembur on Monday, leaving him injured, a police official said.

According to the official, the incident took place at RNA Park at around 5 pm when the assailants came on a motorbike. One of them fired one round from a weapon, while the other one attacked the victim, identified as Ravindra Gaikwad, with a sword.

Gaikwad was injured in the attack whose motive was not yet known, he said.

The police have launched a manhunt to nab the attackers, one of whom has been identified as Ajay Marimuthu Peraswamy alias 'Chembur Anna', the official said.

The police were scanning CCTV footage of the area to collect more information about the incident.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Krishnakant Upadhyay said, “We are in the process of registering an FIR against the two persons, one of whom opened fire, while the other one attacked (the victim) with a sword. An investigation was on.'' PTI ZA RSY RSY

