Body of missing woman found in UP
PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 22-12-2021 00:07 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 00:07 IST
The body of a woman with injuries was on Tuesday found in Budhana town in the district, police said.
The victim has been identified as 55-year-old Sagiran. She had gone missing on December 19, they said.
It seems the woman was stoned to death, police said.
The body has been sent for post-mortem, they added.
