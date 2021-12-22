Left Menu

Body of missing woman found in UP

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 22-12-2021 00:07 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 00:07 IST
Body of missing woman found in UP
The body of a woman with injuries was on Tuesday found in Budhana town in the district, police said.

The victim has been identified as 55-year-old Sagiran. She had gone missing on December 19, they said.

It seems the woman was stoned to death, police said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

