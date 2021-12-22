Left Menu

Young man stabbed to death in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2021 00:10 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 00:10 IST
A 24-year-old man was stabbed to death on Tuesday afternoon by a juvenile in northwest Delhi’s Bharat Nagar area, police said. According to police, they received information around 3 pm regarding the stabbing. The deceased has been identified as Vijay alias Rahul, a resident of JJ Colony in Wazirpur, they said, adding that he was a salesperson in a cosmetic shop. A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered. A juvenile has been apprehended who had past enmity with the deceased.

Further investigation of the case is in progress, police added.

