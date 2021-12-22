Left Menu

Govt introduces BH series registration mark for new vehicles

The Central Government on Wednesday introduced a new registration mark for new vehicles Bharat series (BH-series).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2021 19:53 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 19:53 IST
Govt introduces BH series registration mark for new vehicles
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Government on Wednesday introduced a new registration mark for new vehicles Bharat series (BH-series). "A personal vehicle of this registration mark won't require assignment of a new registration mark when the vehicle owner shifts from one State to another," said Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha.

"This vehicle registration facility under "Bharat series (BH-series)" will be available on a voluntary basis to Defence personnel, employees of Central Government/ State Governments/ Central/ State Public Sector Undertakings and private sector companies/organizations, which have their offices in four or more States/Union territories," the ministry said. It further said that this will facilitate the free movement of personal vehicles across states/UTs of India upon relocation.

The motor vehicle tax will be levied for two years or in multiple of two. After completion of the fourteenth year, the motor vehicle tax shall be levied annually which shall be half of the amount that was being charged earlier for that vehicle. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

 India
2
(Updated) Realme GT 2 Pro with 65W fast-charging appears on CQC

(Updated) Realme GT 2 Pro with 65W fast-charging appears on CQC

 China
3
(Updated) SpaceX Dragon launches to space station with over 6,500 pounds of cargo

(Updated) SpaceX Dragon launches to space station with over 6,500 pounds of ...

 United States
4
Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021