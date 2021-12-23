Left Menu

New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.

LGD3 PB-COURT-MAJITHIA Akali leader Bikram Majithia moves Mohali court for anticipatory bail Chandigarh Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia who has been booked under the NDPS Act moved a court in Mohali on Thursday for anticipatory bail.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2021 20:34 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 20:34 IST
DEL69 PB-4THLD EXPLOSION One killed, five hurt in Ludhiana court blast, high alert in Punjab Ludhiana: A bomb went off in the district court complex here on Thursday, killing one person and injuring five others, prompting the Punjab government to declare a high alert in the state.

DEL53 RAHUL-PB-EXPLOSION Rahul Gandhi condemns blast at Ludhiana court complex, calls for strict action against guilty New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday condemned the blast at the district court complex in Punjab's Ludhiana and called for strict action against those guilty.

DES20 PB-SACRILEGE-AUTOPSY Man lynched in Kapurthala had about 30 cuts: Autopsy report; cops yet to register murder case Kapurthala: About 30 injuries, mostly sharp cuts likely to have been inflicted by swords, were found on the body of the man lynched for an alleged sacrilege attempt at a gurdwara here, the post-mortem report revealed. LGD3 PB-COURT-MAJITHIA Akali leader Bikram Majithia moves Mohali court for anticipatory bail Chandigarh: Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia who has been booked under the NDPS Act moved a court in Mohali on Thursday for anticipatory bail. DEL63 PM-UP-3RDLD RALLY Cow is mother, sacred to us: PM Modi Varanasi (UP): Taking a swipe at Opposition parties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said talking about cow has been made a matter of ''sin'' by some people but ''it is mother and sacred for us''.

DEL27 UKD-RAWAT-GODIYAL U'khand Cong president says he has similar feelings as Rawat ' Dehradun: A day after Congress campaign head accused the party organization of not co-operating with him, Uttarakhand Congress president Ganesh Godiyal on Thursday said he shares the senior leader's feelings but his dissatisfaction is an organisational matter which will be sorted out in a day or two in consultation with the party high command. DES41 UKD-TMC-SANSAD TMC leader demands action against Dharma Sansad organisers Dehradun: A senior TMC leader on Thursday demanded immediate action against organisers and speakers of a Dharma Sansad held recently in Haridwar, where hate speeches were allegedly made against a community.

