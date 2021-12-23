New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.

DEL69 PB-4THLD EXPLOSION One killed, five hurt in Ludhiana court blast, high alert in Punjab Ludhiana: A bomb went off in the district court complex here on Thursday, killing one person and injuring five others, prompting the Punjab government to declare a high alert in the state.

DEL53 RAHUL-PB-EXPLOSION Rahul Gandhi condemns blast at Ludhiana court complex, calls for strict action against guilty New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday condemned the blast at the district court complex in Punjab's Ludhiana and called for strict action against those guilty.

DES20 PB-SACRILEGE-AUTOPSY Man lynched in Kapurthala had about 30 cuts: Autopsy report; cops yet to register murder case Kapurthala: About 30 injuries, mostly sharp cuts likely to have been inflicted by swords, were found on the body of the man lynched for an alleged sacrilege attempt at a gurdwara here, the post-mortem report revealed. LGD3 PB-COURT-MAJITHIA Akali leader Bikram Majithia moves Mohali court for anticipatory bail Chandigarh: Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia who has been booked under the NDPS Act moved a court in Mohali on Thursday for anticipatory bail. DEL63 PM-UP-3RDLD RALLY Cow is mother, sacred to us: PM Modi Varanasi (UP): Taking a swipe at Opposition parties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said talking about cow has been made a matter of ''sin'' by some people but ''it is mother and sacred for us''.

DEL27 UKD-RAWAT-GODIYAL U'khand Cong president says he has similar feelings as Rawat ' Dehradun: A day after Congress campaign head accused the party organization of not co-operating with him, Uttarakhand Congress president Ganesh Godiyal on Thursday said he shares the senior leader's feelings but his dissatisfaction is an organisational matter which will be sorted out in a day or two in consultation with the party high command. DES41 UKD-TMC-SANSAD TMC leader demands action against Dharma Sansad organisers Dehradun: A senior TMC leader on Thursday demanded immediate action against organisers and speakers of a Dharma Sansad held recently in Haridwar, where hate speeches were allegedly made against a community.

