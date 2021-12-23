Left Menu

NIA files chargesheet in case of targeted killing of man by Khalistan Tiger Force operatives

PTI | Mohali | Updated: 23-12-2021 21:55 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 21:52 IST
NIA files chargesheet in case of targeted killing of man by Khalistan Tiger Force operatives
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The NIA filed a chargesheet on Thursday against four men for their alleged involvement in the killing of Manohar Lal, a follower of Dera Sacha Sauda, by Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) operatives, an official said on Thursday.

The chargesheet was filed before a special court in Mohali under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Arms Act against Kamaljeet Sharma of Moga, Ram Singh of Ferozepur, Arshdeep Singh of Moga, who is presently living in Canada, and Hardeep Singh Nijjar of Jalandhar, who is also living in Canada, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) official said.

The case regarding the targeted killing of Lal by Sharma and Ram Singh was registered in Punjab in November last year, the official added.

Nijjar, a self-styled chief of the KTF and a designated terrorist, along with his associate Arshdeep Singh, had formed a terrorist gang and recruited gangsters Sharma, Ram Singh and others for extorting money from businessmen in Punjab and carry out targeted killings to disturb the communal harmony in the state, the official said, adding that further investigation in the case is on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

 Germany
2
Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility; Launch of NASA's new space telescope delayed until Christmas Day and more

Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; C...

 Global
3
Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from magnetar located 13million light-years away

Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron; France cancels order for Merck's COVID-19 antiviral drug and more

Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021