Terrorists attack check post in Pak; two soldiers killed: Official

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 24-12-2021 13:07 IST | Created: 24-12-2021 13:06 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Two Pakistani soldiers were killed when terrorists attacked a check post in the country's restive Balochistan province on Friday, according to an official statement.

The incident happened in Kech district of the province when the terrorists attacked the checkpost and killed the two soldiers, the Inter-Services Public Relations, the military's media affairs wing, said.

The security forces have launched a search operation in the area to locate the terrorists.

''Security forces are determined to defeat such acts of inimical elements, aimed at disrupting peace, stability and progress of Balochistan,'' the statement said.

This is the second such incident in the Balochistan province in a month.

Earlier this month, a soldier was killed when militants attacked a check post close to a border area with Iran in the province. In November, two soldiers were killed in an exchange of fire with terrorists during an operation in Balochistan's Hoshab area.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

