Pune: Three pedestrians mowed down by reversing truck

PTI | Pune | Updated: 29-12-2021 00:01 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 00:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Three pedestrians were killed when a truck going in reverse knocked them down on the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway here on Tuesday morning, police said.

The incident took place on Navle Bridge in Narhe area, said a police official.

While the three victims died on the spot, the truck driver and his assistant ran away, leaving the vehicle behind.

The deceased were identified as Hemant Talele, Nitin Dhawale and Chetan Solanki.

''The truck was on the way to Satara. Two hours before the incident, it had run out of fuel and broken down while going up the bridge,'' the official from the Sinhgad Road police station said.

''The driver and his assistant got some diesel when locals told them that there was a petrol pump a little way behind,'' he said.

The driver then started driving in reverse on the downward slope to reach the petrol pump when the truck rammed into three men standing on the roadside and also damaged three cars.

''We have lodged an offense against the driver under relevant sections of the IPC and Motor Vehicles Act,'' said the official.

