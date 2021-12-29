Hong Kong police arrest 6 current or former staff of online media outlet
Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 29-12-2021 05:08 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 05:08 IST
- Country:
- Hong Kong
Hong Kong's Police National Security Department said early on Wednesday it had arrested six current or former senior staff from an online media firm "for conspiracy to publish seditious publication."
Hong Kong broadcaster TVB said the six are current or former staff from pro-democracy news website Stand News.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hong Kong
- Hong Kong's
Advertisement